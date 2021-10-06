Sovarnum Capital L.P. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after buying an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $237,431,000 after buying an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $231,935,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $138,585,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.25. 3,031,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,241. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.68.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

