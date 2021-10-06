Sovarnum Capital L.P. Invests $2.41 Million in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 41,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. ArcBest accounts for 1.5% of Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.29. 369,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,637. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.94.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

