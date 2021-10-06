Sovarnum Capital L.P. Sells 11,180 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 17,388,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,332,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

