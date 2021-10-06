Sovarnum Capital L.P. Sells 8,500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,708 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after acquiring an additional 73,380 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 42,588 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,936 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,169. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.