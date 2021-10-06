Sovarnum Capital L.P. Takes Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 441.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after buying an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Twilio by 14.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Twilio by 36.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.84.

TWLO stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.88. 2,238,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,304. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.82 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $373,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total transaction of $558,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,179 shares of company stock worth $56,606,593. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

