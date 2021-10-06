Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Shares Up 1.6%

Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) shares were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.43. Approximately 148,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 214,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

