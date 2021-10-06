Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.39% of Sprout Social worth $306,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,209,000 after buying an additional 115,165 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sprout Social by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after purchasing an additional 173,685 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 13.6% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 883,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,010,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares during the period. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.78. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $2,737,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $690,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,645 shares of company stock valued at $19,393,236 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

