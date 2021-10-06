Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Up 45.5% in September

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 597,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of MNTS stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 128,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,930. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. Stable Road Acquisition has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $29.18.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 75,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.