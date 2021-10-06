Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Grows Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 26,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,155,000.

RWX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 281,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,190. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

