Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up about 3.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after buying an additional 146,801 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,258,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,028,000 after buying an additional 195,884 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.76.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,138,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,950,444. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.39 and its 200-day moving average is $233.14. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.