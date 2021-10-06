State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 205,357 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1,023.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,357 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.14% of Kohl’s worth $12,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kohl’s by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

NYSE KSS traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $45.95. 94,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

