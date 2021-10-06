State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 3,920 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of IDEX worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.14. 927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,175. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.13.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

