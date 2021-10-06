State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 7,742 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.12% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $208,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 79.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,415. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $129.37. 9,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,694. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.39. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTLA. Barclays increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

