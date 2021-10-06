State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Avantor were worth $14,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 40,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 564,251 shares of company stock worth $22,403,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

