State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,959 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $14,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,068,012,000 after purchasing an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Maxim Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

FRC traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $198.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,368. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $117.88 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.93 and a 200-day moving average of $188.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

