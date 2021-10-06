State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 339 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,678,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

NYSE BFAM traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $152.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,350. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.02 and a 200-day moving average of $149.42.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

