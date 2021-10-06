State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 7,133 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Incyte were worth $12,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,069. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, September 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.56.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

