Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.6 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$65.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Stella-Jones stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

