Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,529 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stepan were worth $44,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,375,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the 1st quarter valued at $5,938,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,616,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stepan by 31.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Stepan by 44.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $116.47 on Wednesday. Stepan has a 12-month low of $109.08 and a 12-month high of $139.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $123.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.