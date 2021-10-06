Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:EDI opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

