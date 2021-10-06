StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 215.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 257% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $19.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,765,319,852 coins and its circulating supply is 17,352,125,498 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

