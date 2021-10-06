Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Receives $184.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company.

Sun Communities stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,366. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman acquired 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares in the company, valued at $138,583,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

