Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) versus Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Head to Head Survey

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.23, suggesting that its share price is 523% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sundance Energy and Centennial Resource Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Centennial Resource Development 3 5 3 0 2.00

Centennial Resource Development has a consensus price target of $5.53, indicating a potential downside of 19.13%. Given Centennial Resource Development’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centennial Resource Development is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -403.50% -35.47% -11.00% Centennial Resource Development -27.68% -3.79% -2.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and Centennial Resource Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million N/A N/A Centennial Resource Development $580.46 million 3.32 -$682.84 million ($0.84) -8.21

Sundance Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centennial Resource Development.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.8% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centennial Resource Development beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

