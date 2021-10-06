Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.42. 4,926,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 1,413,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
The firm has a market cap of $36.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
About Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)
Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.
