Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) fell 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.42. 4,926,605 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 1,413,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $36.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Superior Drilling Products worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

