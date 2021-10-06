Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Short Interest Up 21.0% in September

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 689,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.9 days.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.30.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Surgutneftegas PJSC engages in the research and design, exploration, drilling and production units, oil refining, gas processing, and marketing subsidiaries. The firm is involved in activities, which include exploration and production of oil and gas provinces, such as Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora; oil refining; and gas production and transportation.

