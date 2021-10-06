Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) Short Interest Up 21.0% in September

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 689,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.9 days.
Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $5.30.
Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile
