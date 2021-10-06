Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 23,600 Shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of SG Blocks worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGBX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SG Blocks by 85.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SG Blocks during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SG Blocks by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 110,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the first quarter valued at $778,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGBX opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -5.36. SG Blocks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%.

SG Blocks, Inc is a design and construction services company, which engages in the business of providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. It redesigns and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into safe green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction.

