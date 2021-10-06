Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in vTv Therapeutics were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 178.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 39.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of -1.86. vTv Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.23.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTVT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

