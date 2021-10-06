SVB Leerink Increases BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target to $68.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Shares of BBIO traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.40. 11,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.85. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

