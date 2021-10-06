Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SWMAY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 59,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWMAY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Panmure Gordon raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

