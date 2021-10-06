SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $117.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.88.

Shares of SNX traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.44. 2,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.46. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $126,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,740. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

