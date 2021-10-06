Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 77.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

Synopsys stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.57. 707,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,790. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $340.66. The company has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.52.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

