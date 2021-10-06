Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Short Interest Update

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,369,000.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $329.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.