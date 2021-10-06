Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.11

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.31, with a volume of 12027278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

