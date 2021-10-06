Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Tapinator stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 1,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742. Tapinator has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 million, a PE ratio of 150.01 and a beta of 3.49.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting.

