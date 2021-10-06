Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Beck Capital Management LLC

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.79. The stock had a trading volume of 173,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,301. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $150.80 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

