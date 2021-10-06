Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Trading Down 3.8%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 1,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

About Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.