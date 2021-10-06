TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms recently commented on TCRR. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,567. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $291.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 10,331.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

