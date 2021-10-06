TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 29,060 shares.The stock last traded at $9.77 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. 38.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

