TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 55,671 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,026,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

