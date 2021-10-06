Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 358,427 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,842,182 shares.The stock last traded at $148.86 and had previously closed at $151.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 49.1% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

