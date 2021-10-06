Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in September

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,494,900 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the August 31st total of 61,633,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,336.9 days.

Shares of Telecom Italia stock remained flat at $$0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $0.44 target price on shares of Telecom Italia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

