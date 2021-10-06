Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telia Company AB provides network access and telecommunication services. The company also offers mobile and broadband; and fixed services, including telephony, data and TV services. It operates primarily in Sweden and Europe. Telia Company AB, formerly known as TeliaSonera AB, is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of TLSNY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 55,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,517. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telia Company AB (publ) (TLSNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.