TerraKRW Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $18.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00059383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00101343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00133094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,818.29 or 1.00421093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.51 or 0.06502318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,614,652,587 coins and its circulating supply is 43,613,923,478 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

