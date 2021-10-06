The Brunner Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 4.70 (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:BUT traded down GBX 11.96 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 998.04 ($13.04). 21,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,246. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,049.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 992.01.
