The Brunner Investment Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 4.70 (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BUT traded down GBX 11.96 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 998.04 ($13.04). 21,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,246. The firm has a market capitalization of £426.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50. The Brunner Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 740 ($9.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,049.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 992.01.

The Brunner Investment Trust Company Profile

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

