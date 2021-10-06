The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.56. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 584,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,694,853. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $229.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

