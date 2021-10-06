The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Short Interest Update

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the August 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after buying an additional 301,571 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The ExOne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The ExOne by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 98,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The ExOne stock opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $503.68 million, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. The ExOne had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The ExOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

