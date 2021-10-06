The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Down 22.5% in September

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 145,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Lemuel Amen bought 10,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,936.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,311 shares of company stock worth $88,489 in the last ninety days.

Shares of VRAR stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

