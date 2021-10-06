The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stake Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,619,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,254,971 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.1% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.85% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $3,651,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.59.

GS traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $388.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,998. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.98. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

