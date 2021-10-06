The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Target Price to $28.00

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.58. 88,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

