The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 200.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.12% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,162.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,636 shares of company stock worth $2,427,829. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.15.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

